Six boilers sealed, owners fined over polluting environment, causing smog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Deputy Director (DC) Environment Protection Johar Abbas Randhawa has sealed boilers of six industrial units and imposed a heavy fine on their owners on the charge of polluting environment and causing smog.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Sunday that the DD Environment conducted surprise inspection of various factories and mills and found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of six industrial units situated at different parts of Faisalabad.

Therefore the Deputy Director Environment sealed premises of the boilers and imposed a fine of Rs. 400,000 on their owners on charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules. Further action was under progress.

Meanwhile, the DD Environment resealed premises of boilers of two textile units situated at Sargodha Road and Small Industrial Estate and got cases registered against their owners because they had de-sealed the boilers illegally, spokesman added.