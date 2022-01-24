UrduPoint.com

Six Booked After Recovering Of 1.28Kg Ice-drug

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Six persons were arrested in separate raids conducted by the city police in different areas after recovering of 1.28Kg ice-drug from their possessions.

According to press release issued by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan, one each accused was arrested by Hayatabad, Western (Sharqi), Regi, and Mattani police stations while two drug-peddlers booked by Shahpur police.

During the investigation, the accused identified as Sajjad, Malzim Khan, Jawad, Kamran, Abid and Fayaz who confessed to supplying ice-drug to their customers.

The cases were registered against the arrested in concerned police stations.

