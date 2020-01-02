Six booked for dumping animal wastage illegally

Six persons were booked for dumping construction debris and animal wastage at different places of the city illegally

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Six persons were booked for dumping construction debris and animal wastage at different places of the city illegally.

According to Municipal Officer Malik Mahbood, Section 144 had been imposed to restrict people from dumping solid waste illegally.

Those who were booked included Muhammad Rafique, Ghualm Shabir, Qaiser Abbas, Muneer Ahmad, Skindar Abbas and Riaz Hussain.

The official said that a survey of cattle pens had also been launched in city, and notices were being issued to owners to shift their pens from the city areas.