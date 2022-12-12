Six booked for oil theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police registered a case against six accused for stealing oil near Chak No 66-JB.

A police spokesman said on Monday that Assistant Security Officer Parco Riaz Ahmad, in a complaint, said the accused, Hamid and his accomplices, dug a tunnel in Chak No 66-JB Dhandra and stole huge quantity of oil from the pipeline.

On the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused and started investigationfor their arrest.