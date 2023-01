Six booked for pilfering electricity

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Six people were caught for pilfering electricity from direct main lines in and around the city on Saturday.

A team of Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) circle office Sargodha raided at Model Town area, Chak No 136 NB and other areas, and caught Muneer Ahmed, Muhammad Ehsan, MuhammadEjaz, Shafqat Hayyat, Ali Muhammad and Muhammad Tariq for pilfering electricity from direct mainlines.

Further action against the accused was underway.