Six booked for power theft in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught six people involved in power theft.

The police on Saturday said teams conducted raids in different areas, including Shah Nikdar, Islampur, chak 84 NB and caught Faisal Raza, Mohsin Hayyat, Manzoor Ahmed,Shabbir,Aftab and Muhammad Akram over power theft.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.