Open Menu

Six Booked On Storing Fireworks Material

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Six booked on storing fireworks material

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Ghulam Muhammadabad police booked six shopkeepers for stocking fireworks material.

Police said here on Thursday that the team conducted raid in Raja Chowk and recovered a huge quantity of fireworks material from the shops of Shakeel and others.

Police were searching for the accused to arrest them.

Related Topics

Police Shakeel From

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

17 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

17 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

19 hours ago
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

19 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

19 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

19 hours ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

24 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

1 day ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan