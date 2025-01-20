Open Menu

Six Booked Over Multiple Offenses

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2025 | 12:27 PM

Six booked over multiple offenses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) District police registered cases against six individuals involved in various incidents,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,five individuals namely as Aamir Qureshi,Faheem with three unidentified were booked for allegedly torturing a transgender person,Nadeem Alias Kashish.

In another incident,the enforcement inspector of the local municipal corporation reported that the colony had been sealed due to the lack of compulsory map approval.Despite this,Noor Zaman allegedly resumed construction after illegally resealing the site.

Police concerned registered an FIR against Noor Zaman.

Both cases have been registered while further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher ..

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in International Geological Surve ..

UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh

11 hours ago
 Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

12 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders

12 hours ago
 Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Eli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’

13 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest rel ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..

14 hours ago
 Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

14 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Progr ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan