Six Booked Over Multiple Offenses
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2025 | 12:27 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) District police registered cases against six individuals involved in various incidents,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,five individuals namely as Aamir Qureshi,Faheem with three unidentified were booked for allegedly torturing a transgender person,Nadeem Alias Kashish.
In another incident,the enforcement inspector of the local municipal corporation reported that the colony had been sealed due to the lack of compulsory map approval.Despite this,Noor Zaman allegedly resumed construction after illegally resealing the site.
Police concerned registered an FIR against Noor Zaman.
Both cases have been registered while further investigation was underway.
