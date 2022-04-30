Six booked over oil theft from Parco pipeline

(@FahadShabbir)

Thikriwala police have booked six persons on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak 68-JB

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police have booked six persons on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak 68-JB.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that Assistant Security Officer (ASO) Parco Muhammad Saeed Khan filed a complaint, contending that six accused including -- Tariq, Naseer Ahmad alias Panda, Nasir, Lala Sarwar, Shamshair and Zahoor Ahmad dug a tunnel near Chak 68-JB and stole huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline by fixing clump in it.

On the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.