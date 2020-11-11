UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Booked Over Power Theft In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:35 PM

Six booked over power theft in sargodha

FESCO Task Force teams caught six persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :FESCO Task Force teams caught six persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Wednesday that FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including Tiwana Park, Kaliyar town, Dhoodha and caught six persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were-- Sarfraz, Mukhtiar Ali, Khizar Hayat, Shaukat and others. On the reports of FESCO authorities police registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Sargodha From FESCO

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

36 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

41 minutes ago

Bulgarian PM refuses to lockdown despite record CO ..

37 seconds ago

South Korean President to Hold Phone Talks With Jo ..

38 seconds ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

51 minutes ago

Nation pays tribute to 'legend playback singer A N ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.