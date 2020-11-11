Six booked over power theft in sargodha

FESCO Task Force teams caught six persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :FESCO Task Force teams caught six persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Wednesday that FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including Tiwana Park, Kaliyar town, Dhoodha and caught six persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were-- Sarfraz, Mukhtiar Ali, Khizar Hayat, Shaukat and others. On the reports of FESCO authorities police registered separate cases against them.