Six booked over power theft in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :FESCO task force teams caught six persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Wednesday that during ongoing drive against power thieves, the FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of the district,including Girna colony,Chani village,Ribana and its surroundings and caught six persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were-- Muhammad Ramzan,Muhammad Boota,Mazhar Abbas,Saqlain,Gulzar and Liaquat Baloch.

On the reports of FESCO authorities,police registered separate cases against them.