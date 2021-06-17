Six booked over power theft in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught six accused involved in power theft on Thursday.

The police said an ongoing drive against power theft, task force teams conducted raids at Shahpur city,Jhawariyan,Block 14, Phatta Mandi road and caught six accused.

The police registered separate cases against the pilferers.