Six booked over power theft in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught six accused involved in power theft on Saturday.

Police said that during an ongoing drive against power theft in the district,the task force teams conducted raids at Chak No 8 NV,Haveli majoka,thathi lambi and caught six accused.

They were identified as-Javed Ali,Allah Ditta,Mian Muhammad, Nawaz Hayyat,Shamsher and Asghar.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, the police registered separate cases against the pilferers.