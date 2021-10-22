UrduPoint.com

Six Booked Over Power Theft In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:49 PM

Six booked over power theft in sargodha

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company caught six people involved in power theft on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company caught six people involved in power theft on Friday.

The police said Task force teams conducted raids at Chaway wala,Harmony village and its surroundings and caught six people -- Khizar Hayyat,Safdar Abbas,Nawaz -- and others involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The police registered separate cases against the pilferers.

