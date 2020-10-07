UrduPoint.com
Six Booked Over Threatening MWMC Workers

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Six booked over threatening MWMC workers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have registered a case against six outlaws for manhandling the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) workers.

According to details, company's sanitary supervisor Fiaz Shah and driver Sarfraz were present near Aam Khas Bagh during duty when outlaws namely Iftikhar and Asadullah alongwith their four accomplices attacked on them.

The outlaws managed to flee from there by threatening the staffers over interception of citizens.

Upon receiving the information, Chief Executive Officer MWMC Latif Khan alongwith Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed reached on the spot.

Case was registered against the accused at Daulat Gate police station. The police started raids for arresting the accused.

While addressing the workers, CEO MEPCO Latif Khan said that he is the custodian of company workers.

The company workers will be defended at each forum and assured that the culprits of the incident will be taken to task as per law.

