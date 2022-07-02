UrduPoint.com

Six Bootleggers Held; 118 Liquor Bottles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Six bootleggers held; 118 liquor bottles recovered

The Rawalpindi police on Saturday during an operation against suspected bootleggers arrested six accused and recovered 118 bottles and 30 litres of liquor from their possession

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police arrested an accused namely Kabir Ahmed and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Meanwhile City police held Zokram and recovered four litres liquor from him. Rattaamral police arrested Numan, seizing 16 litres liquor from him.

Westridge police also arrested two accused namely Haroon and Bilal for possessing 13 and five bottles of liquor respectively.

Likewise, Mandra police arrested Afzal and recovered 10 litres liquor from the accused.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all arrested and further investigations were under process.

