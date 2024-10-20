Six brick kilns razed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) raided and demolished six brick kilns over zigzag technology violations here on Sunday.

The Environment Protection Department, in collaboration with police, conducted a grand operation in the areas of Qadirpur Rawan, Tataypur, and Bypass Road against brick kilns operating without zigzag technology. During the operation, six kilns that were not complying with zigzag SOPs were demolished.