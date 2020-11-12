Six brick kilns sealed in Sargodha

Environment department on Thursday sealed six brick kilns over violations of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer, the teams of environment conducted raids at chak no.

124 SB,125 SB, 118 SB,Ratta Pur and found that the six owners of kilns failed to use zigzag technology on which the teams sealed six kilns over violation and registered cases against owners.