Six Brick Kilns Sealed Over Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:32 PM

The district administration sealed six brick kilns over violation of environment protection laws

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration sealed six brick kilns over violation of environment protection laws.

A spokesman for the local administration on Wednesday said assistant commissioners and officers of the environment department visited various areas and sealed six brick kilns due to old technology.

He said owners of brick kiln were requested to install zigzag technology if they wanted to run theirkilns but most of them did not pay heed.

