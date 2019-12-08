Six bricks kiln sealed

KHANEWAL, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::The district administration sealed six brick kilns for causing pollution during a crackdown here on Sunday.

Additional Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum conducted raids and sealed three brick kilns in Khanewal, two in Kabirwala and one in Mian Channu.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz Anjum said that FIRs had also been got registered against the owners, adding that total 19 brick kilns had been shifted to zigzag technology across the district.