SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Six buffaloes died of poisonous fodder in Pindi Kahiloun, Zafarwal tehsil near here on Tuesday.

According to police, the cost of buffaloes owned by farmer Ali Kahiloun was stated to be Rs 1.8 million.

Police are investigating.