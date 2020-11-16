Six buffaloes kill in shed collapse incident

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) ::At least six buffaloes were killed while eight other critically injured when the roof of a shed caved in due to rain in Village Topi here Monday.

According to details, a cattle's shed of local milkman Feroz Khan collapsed after last night's rain at Mohallah Shaga.

The six buffaloes died on the spot while six other wounded.

Meanwhile, a report says that two women were slightly injured when the wall of their kitchen fell on them at Matta area of district Swat, police said.