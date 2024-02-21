Six buildings sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Municipal Corporation enforcement team sealed six buildings for starting construction without a map approval in the city,here on Wednesday.

According to official sources,on the direction of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation (MC) Tariq Proya, the enforcement team checked various buildings which were being constructed in RehmanPura Road,Basti Isaia,Noori Gate,Lorri Adda road and sealed six buildings for starting construction without a map approval.

Legal action was also being taken against the owners Muhammad Zulfiqar, Muhammad Ashraf, Qasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Abdul Qayyum and Muhammad Asghar,they added.