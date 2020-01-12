Six burned to death as house catches fire in Gujrat

GUJRAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th January, 2020) At least six people were burned to death as a house in Gujrat's Gooch area caught fire due to short circuit on Sunday.According to media reports, the deceased were identified as Amnat Ali, Kashif, Faisal, Zaheer Zoobia and Madiha.According to police that perished persons ages are between 20 to 22.The security personnel arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the matter.