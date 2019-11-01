Six business places face action on lack of fire fighting equipment

Civil Defence department Friday launched campaign against commercial and industrial businesses and started proceedings against six entities over lack or absence of fire fighting arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Civil Defence department Friday launched campaign against commercial and industrial businesses and started proceedings against six entities over lack or absence of fire fighting arrangements.

The businesses were challaned and would be produced before judicial magistrate for further action, says an official release.

Civil defence department was also continuing its campaign of extending training to staff of different commercial and industrial businesses on how to put out fire.

Staff of ChenOne towers were provided training on Friday and a demonstration was also arranged for the staff.