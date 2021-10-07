Six businesses sealed over violation of corona SOPs; Rs 17,000 fine imposed

As per the directives of National Command and Control Centre the district administration here on Thursday conducted 267 raids to check corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and vaccination process

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :As per the directives of National Command and Control Centre the district administration here on Thursday conducted 267 raids to check corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and vaccination process.

According to office of Deputy Commissioner Aun Haider Gondal, all the assistant commissioners, additional assistant commissioners and Tehsildars conducted raids in markets, bazaars and bus terminals across the district and imposed Rs 17,000 fine on the violators of SOPs while businesses of six persons were sealed.

Similarly, in crackdowns against profiteering and price hike, around 42 persons were booked and Rs 34,000 fine was collected while warning issued to 20 individuals.