Six Busted For 'immoral Activities'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Six busted for 'immoral activities'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Perwadhai police on Tuesday apprehended six persons including three women for their alleged involvement in 'immoral activities'.

On a tip-off, a police team raided a house in their jurisdiction and held three men namely Zeeshan, Asif Khan, Muhammad Afatb and three women identified as Suriya Bibi, Rimsha Sana and Sumaira Bibi.

Police registered cases against all the suspects while further investigations were underway.

