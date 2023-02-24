UrduPoint.com

Six Candidates To Contest By-polls On NA-38, D.I.Khan-I

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Six candidates to contest by-polls on NA-38, D.I.Khan-I

The six candidates of different political parties and independent ones are going to contest the by-elections on NA-38, D.I.Khan-I while the parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have announced to boycott the by-polls

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):The six candidates of different political parties and independent ones are going to contest the by-elections on NA-38, D.I.Khan-I while the parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have announced to boycott the by-polls.

According to District Returning Officer Abdul Rauf Khan Marwat, former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and Muhammad Shafiq Ul Haq of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were the candidates contesting the election on their party tickets with election symbols of Bat and Crane respectively.

The election commission allotted election symbols including Transformer to Ahmad Kundi, Pitcher (Matka) to Zamir Hussain, Charpai to Muhammad Tanveer and Black Board to Malik Muhammad Ayaz who were going to contest elections as independent candidates.

The by-elections are scheduled to be held in eight constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including NA-38 on March 16.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan March NA-38 TLP

Recent Stories

Emirati Parliamentary Division to participate in 1 ..

Emirati Parliamentary Division to participate in 17th PAM Plenary session in Rab ..

15 seconds ago
 Jordanians Protest in Amman Against Recent Israeli ..

Jordanians Protest in Amman Against Recent Israeli Raid in Palestine

4 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Agree to Create Joint Inves ..

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Agree to Create Joint Investment Fund

4 minutes ago
 Preparations for 'Karachi Games 2023' in full swin ..

Preparations for 'Karachi Games 2023' in full swing

25 minutes ago
 KP Chief Secretary for strengthening forensic scie ..

KP Chief Secretary for strengthening forensic science services

18 minutes ago
 Elahi directs monitoring distribution of subsidize ..

Elahi directs monitoring distribution of subsidized flour

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.