Six candidates to contest by-polls on NA-38, D.I.Khan-I

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):The six candidates of different political parties and independent ones are going to contest the by-elections on NA-38, D.I.Khan-I while the parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have announced to boycott the by-polls.

According to District Returning Officer Abdul Rauf Khan Marwat, former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and Muhammad Shafiq Ul Haq of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were the candidates contesting the election on their party tickets with election symbols of Bat and Crane respectively.

The election commission allotted election symbols including Transformer to Ahmad Kundi, Pitcher (Matka) to Zamir Hussain, Charpai to Muhammad Tanveer and Black Board to Malik Muhammad Ayaz who were going to contest elections as independent candidates.

The by-elections are scheduled to be held in eight constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including NA-38 on March 16.