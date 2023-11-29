Open Menu

Six Candidates Top MDCAT Test With 192 Marks; 34852 Students Appeared In Test; KMU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Khyber Medical University has announced the result of MDCAT test result wherein six candidates topped the test by securing 192 marks out of a total 200, said the result report of KMU issued here Wednesday.

Those who topped the exams included Taimur Iqbal s/o Khurshaid Iqbal from Swat, Anam Khan d/o Abdul Qayyum Khan from Swat, Amanullah s/o Nazir Ahmad from Mardan, Muhammad Mutaal Azee s/o Samiullah and Muhammad Asim Ayaz from DI Khan.

According to KMU the tests were conducted at 11 centres established in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Lower Dir, Kohat and DI Khan, it said adding that three candidates secured 191 marks and two obtained 190 marks and declared second and third in the result.

It said that a total 56218 candidates registered for the test, however 34852 appeared in the test while 11366 remained absent. 21206 students passed the test for MBBS admission and 24283 passed test for BDS admissions.

The result report said that 11 candidates obtained marks from 190 and above, 402 candidates scored from 180 to 189, 1910 secured 170 to 179, 2982 obtained 160 to 169 marks, 3300 students got 150 to 159 marks, 3200 candidates could get 140 to 149 marks, 3121 clinched 130 to 139 marks, 3188 got 120 to 129 marks, 3092 obtained 110 to 119 marks, 3076 candidates secured from 100 to 109 and 7197 got below 90 marks.

APP/adi

