Six candidates withdraw candidature for Senate polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Six aspirants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday withdrew their candidature from Senate elections.

According to the spokesman of the election commission, the candidates including Taj Afridi, Qazi Anwar Advocate, Shahzia,

Qezar Khan, Fida Muhammad and Fazal Hanan have withdrawn nominations for both General and Technocrat seats.