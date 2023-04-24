Six car, bike lifter gangs busted; 15 arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against car and bike lifter gangs managed to bust six gangs and rounded up their 15 members besides recovering 33 motorcycles, two cars, Rs 925,000 cash, and other items from their possession during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police conducted a raid and rounded up two members of Farooq gang including ringleaders namely Farooq and Abdul Ghafoor. Police also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Cantt police held four members of Noma gang namely Sardar Numan alias Noma, ringleader, Sheraz, Usama and Waqas and recovered two Mehran cars, cash Rs 825,000 and other items from their possession.

Bani police in their operation against anti-social elements managed to net two accused, members of Saju gang namely Sajid alias Saju and Amjad and recovered a stolen motorcycle, Rs 50,000 cash and other items from their possession.

The spokesman said that New Town police nabbed three bike-lifters namely Iftikhar Ahmed alias Khara, Arif and Furqan, members of Khara gang and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Similarly, Gungmandi police also succeeded to bust a bike lifter gang and rounded up Anas Waheed and Sharjeel Ismail, members of Anas gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

He further informed that Wah Cantt police conducted a raid and held two accused, members of Ghazni gang namely Yousaf Ghazni, ringleader and Yasir on recovery of eight stolen motorcycles.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Division Superintendents of Police appreciated the performance of police teams and directed them to continue operations against the car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.