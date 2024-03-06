Open Menu

Six Cases Got Registered Over Violation Of Child Labour Act In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Six cases got registered over violation of child labour act in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Labour department launched crackdown against child labour and got registered cases against six brick kilns and factory owners over violation of child labour act.

The district administration was following strict policy against child labour across the district.

This was stated in a District Vigilance Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu.

Deputy Director labour gave briefing about the monthly performance.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that there was no bonded labour in any brick kiln in the district due to strict monitoring.

Mr Waseem Hamid directed labour officials to accelerate the speed of issuing social security cards to brick kiln workers.

He warned that violation of labour laws would not be tolerated anywhere in the district.

APP/qbs-sak

Related Topics

Labour

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

10 minutes ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

26 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

56 minutes ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

1 hour ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

2 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

14 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

14 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

14 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan