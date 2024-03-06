Six cases got registered over violation of child labour act in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Labour department launched crackdown against child labour and got registered cases against six brick kilns and factory owners over violation of child labour act.

The district administration was following strict policy against child labour across the district.

This was stated in a District Vigilance Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu.

Deputy Director labour gave briefing about the monthly performance.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that there was no bonded labour in any brick kiln in the district due to strict monitoring.

Mr Waseem Hamid directed labour officials to accelerate the speed of issuing social security cards to brick kiln workers.

He warned that violation of labour laws would not be tolerated anywhere in the district.

APP/qbs-sak