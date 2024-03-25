Six cases sent to Drug Court for trial

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Drug Quality Control Board (DQCB) Multan assembled here Monday with deputy commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer in the chair and sent six cases against pharmaceuticals companies, medical stores and quacks to Drug Court for trial.

The board heard in detail the cases against elements involved in selling banned and expired drugs and imposed heavy fines on the violators.

The board sent six cases to the drug court for trial.

DC said that special teams comprising drug inspectors have been formed to frequently check medical stores and orders have been issued to seal all those medical stores that are running sans license and qualified pharmacist.

DC also ordered drug inspectors to tighten noose around elements involved in unnecessary supply of highly sedative drugs and injections to people sans any prescription from qualified and registered medical practitioner.