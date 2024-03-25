Open Menu

Six Cases Sent To Drug Court For Trial

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Six cases sent to Drug Court for trial

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Drug Quality Control Board (DQCB) Multan assembled here Monday with deputy commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer in the chair and sent six cases against pharmaceuticals companies, medical stores and quacks to Drug Court for trial.

The board heard in detail the cases against elements involved in selling banned and expired drugs and imposed heavy fines on the violators.

The board sent six cases to the drug court for trial.

DC said that special teams comprising drug inspectors have been formed to frequently check medical stores and orders have been issued to seal all those medical stores that are running sans license and qualified pharmacist.

DC also ordered drug inspectors to tighten noose around elements involved in unnecessary supply of highly sedative drugs and injections to people sans any prescription from qualified and registered medical practitioner.

Related Topics

Multan Drugs All From Court

Recent Stories

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

14 minutes ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

21 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

54 minutes ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

1 hour ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

2 hours ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

2 hours ago
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

4 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

4 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan