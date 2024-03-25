Six Cases Sent To Drug Court For Trial
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Drug Quality Control Board (DQCB) Multan assembled here Monday with deputy commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer in the chair and sent six cases against pharmaceuticals companies, medical stores and quacks to Drug Court for trial.
The board heard in detail the cases against elements involved in selling banned and expired drugs and imposed heavy fines on the violators.
The board sent six cases to the drug court for trial.
DC said that special teams comprising drug inspectors have been formed to frequently check medical stores and orders have been issued to seal all those medical stores that are running sans license and qualified pharmacist.
DC also ordered drug inspectors to tighten noose around elements involved in unnecessary supply of highly sedative drugs and injections to people sans any prescription from qualified and registered medical practitioner.
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib disposes of 193,028 complaints in 202310 seconds ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates work on development schemes at Narowal University13 seconds ago
-
FBR to Launch Tajir Dost Scheme for Small Traders, Shopkeepers10 minutes ago
-
Punjab extends scholarship application deadline for non-Muslim students10 minutes ago
-
PPP KP President condoles over demise of Sana Ullah Miankhel10 minutes ago
-
Five booked over power pilferage20 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi greets Hindu community on Holi20 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide takes notice of violence against woman20 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers warned against overcharging in Tank20 minutes ago
-
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy21 minutes ago
-
UAF Vice Chancellor recipient of Hilal-I-Imtiaz30 minutes ago
-
PDMA releases Rs.348m for TDPs of North Waziristan30 minutes ago