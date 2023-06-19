Six cattle markets set up in Multan district

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :District administration has set up six cattle markets in Multan with best possible arrangements for people aspiring to buy or sell sacrificial animals ahead of Eid UL Azha.

Four markets have been made operational in Multan's suburban areas including Jaswant Nagar, Matti Tal, and Fatima Jinah town while one market each was set up in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.

All facilities including water, parking, security would be made available, deputy commissioner Omar Jahangir said in a statement. Health, livestock and other departments would set up their camps at the cattle markets and vaccination facility would also be available for cattle be heads.

DC said that sale/purchase of animals within city areas was prohibited and added that illegal sacrificial animal markets operating in Jaswant Nagar area would also face action.