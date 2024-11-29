Six chikungunya cases reported from Shamshatoo Camp

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday informed that six cases of chikungunya infections have been reported from the Shamshatoo Refugees Camp here.

It said that the laboratory tests confirmed that six people including children were found infected with chikungunya.

The department added that mosquito bites cause chikungunya among people adding that its symptoms take three to seven days to appear.

The symptoms of chikungunya included high fever, headache, swelling, joint pain and rashes.

The Health Department instructed the people to take preemptive measures against mosquito bites and maintain cleanliness in surroundings.

