Six Children Die As Roof Of A House Caves In

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:00 AM

Six children die as roof of a house caves in

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Six children of a family were crushed to death after the roof of their house collapsed in Shikarpur on Friday night.

According to a private news channel, two more children were injured who are in critical condition.

The incident took place in Jaggan, a village in Shikarpur.

According to details, three of the children died on the spot while three passed away after being taken to a hospital, rescue officials said.

The roof was in a bad condition after the rains, the family revealed.

