Six children injured in school van attack in Battagram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Six children, including a girl were injured when a school van was attacked by unidentified gunmen in Pirhari Koza Banda, a suburb of Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the van was en route to Battagram city when it came under fire.

According to police, the attack appears to be the result of an old enmity involving the driver.

The driver was also seriously injured and rushed to Battagram Hospital for immediate treatment.

Police have launched a search operation and set up checkpoints to arrest those responsible.