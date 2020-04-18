Six children killed as wall collapses in Sukkur

Six children were killed when the wall of a house collapsed where the victims along with a large number of people had gathered at the house of UC chairman for distribution of ration in Shikarpur district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Six children were killed when the wall of a house collapsed where the victims along with a large number of people had gathered at the house of UC chairman for distribution of ration in Shikarpur district.

The tragedy struck during the distribution of ration by the UC Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhayo at Abdul Latif Bhayo village in Shikarpur on Friday evening when the wall of the house collapsed, killing six children who were playing alongside the wall, according to the parents.

Immediately afterwards, the villagers removed the debris and recovered the victims, three of whom had died on spot including one-year old Sabir Bhayo, two-year-old Muhammad Siddique and four-year-old Tahir Bhayo.

The other three including Yasir, his sister Komal and Sarwar among other children were rushed to Civil Hospital Shikarpur but they died due to critical injuries. Later, all of the six children were laid to rest in a local graveyard.