Six Citizens Allegedly Sustain Bullet Injuries After Brawl Over Political Matter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Six citizens sustained bullet injuries following an altercation over political issues at Chak No 307/EB in the limits of Sahuka Police Station, tehsil Burewala.
According to police sources, Muhammad Ashfaaq son of Muhammad Iqbal in an application with Sahuka Police station maintained that he along with some other friends was sitting at a political party office.
All of a sudden, some persons including Muhammad Arbaz, Rehman, Owais and Rasheed allegedly opened fire at them. Resultantly, six persons sustained bullet injuries.
The injured persons including Akhtar Hussain, Nazar Hussain, Ghulam Mustufa and another three were shifted to the hospital. Sahuka police have registered the case under PPC sections 148, 149 and 324.
The cause of the brawl was political, the sources concluded.
