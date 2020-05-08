Six civilians including three children injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

(@fidahassanain)

ISPR says Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked Cease Fire Violation with heavy Mortars, Artillery and automatics in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors along LOC

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2020) Indian army violated ceasefire violations with heavy mortals and artillery, leaving six innocent civilians including three girls and one women in a village near Line of Control.

In a statement, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) started attacked civilian population in Nezpir and Rakhchikri sectors along LoC. As a result of firing, six innocent civilians including three girls and one woman sustained serious injuries, due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni Degwar Nar and Mandhar villages.

The injured have been evacuated to nearby health facility for necessary medical care.

On Tuesday, Foreign Office summoned a senior Indian diplomat and registered Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control resulting in serious injuries to six innocent civilians.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, 45 years old, Waheed, 55 years old, Nazima Bibi, and 12 years old, Aqeel, residents of Khaulian village were injured on along LOC in Bagsar Sector yesterday. Fifty years old Zareena Begum, and 30 years old Shaheen Begum, residents of Penga village and 45 years old Jamil of Bandala village also sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LOC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.