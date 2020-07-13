UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Civilians Injured Due To Unprovoked Indian Ceasefire Violations Along LoC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:19 PM

Six civilians injured due to unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations along LoC

ISPR says Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2020) Five innocent civilians including an 11 years old girl and a woman got injured due to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along the Line of Control here on Monday.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

Earlier, Indian troops also initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rakhchkri sector targeting civilian population.

An elderly woman resident of Kirni village got injured.

Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing. 1643 ceasefire violations have been committed so far by India during this year.

“5 innocent civilians including an 11 years old girl & a woman got injured due to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation ( CFV) in Khuiratta Sector along #LOC. #PakistanArmy troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire,” DG ISPR tweeted.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Fire Army ISPR Khuiratta Women

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $43.46 a barrel ..

5 minutes ago

Mars Mission will inspire new projects in all sect ..

5 minutes ago

Bollywood Superstar Aishwaray Rai Bachchan tests p ..

40 minutes ago

OPPO Redefines the A Series User Experience with O ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5, 266 with 251, 625 cases of Cor ..

1 hour ago

Kashmiris observe Martyrs' Day today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.