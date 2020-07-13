Six civilians injured due to unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations along LoC

(@fidahassanain)

ISPR says Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2020) Five innocent civilians including an 11 years old girl and a woman got injured due to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along the Line of Control here on Monday.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

Earlier, Indian troops also initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rakhchkri sector targeting civilian population.

An elderly woman resident of Kirni village got injured.

Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing. 1643 ceasefire violations have been committed so far by India during this year.

