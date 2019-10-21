(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Army's befitting response to Indian army silenced the enemies and destroyed their two bunkers across the line of control.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-21th Oct, 2019) At least six civilians and a soldier embraced martyrdom and two soldiers and nine civilians were injured after Indian army by violating Line of Control (LoC) opened indiscriminate firing yesterday midnight, the reports said.

According to media reports, Indian army violated the LoC and targetted the civilian population in Azadi Kashmir and other areas alongside the dividing line but when the Pakistan army gave befittinig response the Indian army lost control over nurves. Pakistan Army, in response, targeted Indian positions across the Line of Control and destroyed two Indian bunkers, killing nine Indian soldiers and injuring several other troops, according to Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, director general of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. A soldier who embrased martyrdom was identified as Lance Naik Zahid.

Indian army attacked Nauseri sector, in Muzaffarabad district, Jura and Shahkot sectors, in Neelum valley yesterday midnight by using field artillery, mortars and tracer munition to brazenly target civilians, the reports said. Pakistan 0 strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces.

Deputy Commissioner Badar Munir said that at least three persons lost their lives and two others were injured by shelling of Indian army in Nauseri sector’s Nosadda village. The deputy commissioner said the deceased was identified as Haji Azam, 60, his son Mohammad Rafaqat, 28, and Haji Sarfraz, 47, son of Ghulam Rabbani. Liaquat Ali, 35, from Mardan and Yasir, 30, from Attock were also killed in the Nauseri sector, he said adding that two women and a man were injured in Kanoor village of the same sector.

Zafar Khan, 45, who was a shopkeeper in Neelum Valley was killed by the Indian army' firing while four women were injured in Jura village, the reports said. At least 39 houses were destroyed, 93 houses and 60 shops were partially damaged by the Indian army.

Moreover, 16 vehicles, including four motorcycles, were also damaged in result of Indian's firing. The victims mourned over the loss of lives of their loved ones.

Pakistan, however, rejected Indian's claim that they attacked "four terror luanching pads" in Neelum Valley, saying that "Indian army's claim wasa nothing but pack of lies,".

In a tweet, the ISPR DG said “Indian COAS’ statement claiming destruction of 3 alleged camps in AJK is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment. There are no camps let alone targeting those. Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat / media to ‘prove’ it on ground. The propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership, especially since Pulwama incident, is detrimental to peace in the region. Such false claims by Indian Army are being made to suit vested domestic interests. This is against professional military ethos.”

Indian army, the DG ISPR said, was raising white flags to pick bodies and evacuate its injured soldiers.

Later, India’s Charge d’ Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by the Foreign Office over “unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces” along the LoC in Jura, Shahkot and Nauseri sectors. The Foreign Office said that civilian population was targetted along the LoC and Working Boundary by the Indian forces with artillery fire, heavy calibre mortars, and automatic weapons.

In 2017, more than 1,970 ceasefire violations were committed by the Indian army.

The Foreign Office said that targeting civilian populated areas is attack on humanity and is clear violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws. At least 53 citizens died while 246 people were injured AJK and other parts alongside the Line of Control, it added.