Six Clinics Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Six clinics sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The district health authority sealed six clinics run by unauthorized medical practitioners.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Munim along with his team inspected clinics, medical stores and laboratories in different parts of the city and sealed Fatima Maternity Hospital in Dhudiwala, Bilawal Dental Clinic, Saleem Dental Lab, Aamir Clinic, Zahid Family Clinic in Mansoorabad and Al-Raheem Dental Clinic in Nishatabad.

The team sent their cases to the Punjab Healthcare Commission ,said a spokesman for the health department on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

