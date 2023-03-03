UrduPoint.com

Six Coal Miners Killed, 5 Injured In Sharag Mine Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 10:56 PM

Six coal miners killed, 5 injured in Sharag mine incident

At least six miners died and five others sustained injuries as a coalmine in Sharag area of Harnai district caved in on Thursday afternoon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :At least six miners died and five others sustained injuries as a coalmine in Sharag area of Harnai district caved in on Thursday afternoon.

According to Levies sources, in a 27-hour evacuation and rescue operation, the dead bodies of six miners were pulled out and five injured miners were rescued of the collapsed mine.

The heart-wrenching accident in Coalmine No. 94 of Petty contractors Saleh Muhammad Agha, Muhammad Agha occurred on Thursday at 2:00pm in Tehsil Shahragh, PMDC area of the Harnai disttict Meanwhile, one dead body was retrieved and 5 injured miners were rescued alive on Thursday, while the remaining five bodies were pulled out on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Mirdad son of Mahmood Khan, Isa Muhammad son of Abdul Hameed, Sanaullah son of Fateh Khan, Ahmad Allah son of Inayatullah, Akhtar Muhammad and Akbar Jan son of Ali Jan.

The injured included Habibur Rehman, Gul Muhammad Achakzai, Abdul Karim Achakzai resident of Pishin, Ismail Achakzai resident of Pishin, and Kamal Khan resident of Quetta.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities. Moreover, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Died Harnai Pishin Pakistan Medical And Dental Council

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

48 minutes ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

54 minutes ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

53 minutes ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

1 hour ago
 US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukra ..

US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukraine - Blinken

1 hour ago
 Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.