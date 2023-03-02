Six commercial vehicles challaned, one impounded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) challaned six commercial vehicles and impounded another over different violations during a crackdown on Thursday.

Taking action on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the RTA team led by Secretary RTA Sana Ullah Riaz launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles and checked route permits, fitness certificates and smoky vehicles causing environmental pollution.

The team checked 50 vehicles out of which six were challaned over improper documents, one impounded while a fine of Rs 26,000 was also imposed on various other vehicles over violations.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Sana Ullah Riaz said that strict legal action would be taken against illegal bus stands in city areas and the overloaded vehicles. Vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed on roads, he added.