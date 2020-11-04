Six confirmed, 562 suspected cases of dengue reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday confirmed six new and 562 suspected cases of dengue virus in the province during the last 24 hours.

As many as three confirmed cases were reported in Lahore,while one case each in Khushab, Narowal and Okara was reported.

All suspected cases of dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were conducted.

So far 157 cases of dengue were confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 147 cases were discharged after recovery and currently 10 patients of dengue virus were under treatment.

No death was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 504 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.