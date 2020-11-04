UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Confirmed, 562 Suspected Cases Of Dengue Reported

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:00 PM

Six confirmed, 562 suspected cases of dengue reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday confirmed six new and 562 suspected cases of dengue virus in the province during the last 24 hours.

As many as three confirmed cases were reported in Lahore,while one case each in Khushab, Narowal and Okara was reported.

All suspected cases of dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were conducted.

So far 157 cases of dengue were confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 147 cases were discharged after recovery and currently 10 patients of dengue virus were under treatment.

No death was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 504 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Government Of Punjab Okara Khushab Narowal January From Government

Recent Stories

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

8 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

14 minutes ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

17 minutes ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

26 minutes ago

President Trump claims victory but decides to go t ..

27 minutes ago

Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.