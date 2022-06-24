Six Congo virus cases detected in KP: Health Department

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Integrated Diseases Surveillance and Response Unit of the Health Department KP on Friday released an advisory report regarding Congo virus which says so far six cases of Congo fever have been reported across the province.

According to the report, treatment of two patients, from Lower Kurram detected with Congo virus, was underway at the hospital. An Afghan national who was also found affected with the virus, had been discharged from the hospital after recovery.

The results of the medical test of a suspected patient from Peshawar were yet to be received, the report said, adding that no confirmation of Congo virus infection was reported in a suspected patient from the Mathra area who died some days ago.

The investigation said the brother and father of the deceased patient had also died of the same disease and symptoms.

The neighbors of the affected family had been admitted at Hayatabad Medical Complex for medical investigation and the results of their tests were awaited, it said.

The report further said that a letter has also been sent to the Director General Livestock for examination of the animals in the close vicinity of the affected patients. The District Health Officer Kurram and health authorities in Peshawar have been informed regarding care and contact tracing of the affected patients.

The report said awareness among the people regarding Congo virus has been started while all the health centers have also been alerted in this regard.