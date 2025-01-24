Open Menu

Six Contractors Held In Crackdown On Begging Rackets

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Six contractors held in crackdown on begging rackets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) In a major crackdown on organized begging rackets, six contractors exploiting beggars were held on Friday from the provincial capital, while efforts were underway to apprehend 18 others.

The operation, part of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's public agenda, was led by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, with Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram overseeing on-ground actions.

According to an official statement, over 300 beggars, including women and children, had been taken into custody.

During the operation, the beggars revealed startling details about their exploitation.

Prime earning spots such as Peshawar Club Chowk, Pir Zakori Bridge, and Peshawar Saddar generate significant daily income, with each beggar reportedly handing over up to Rs 12,000 daily to contractors.

Other lucrative locations include transport terminals, University Road, Hayatabad Phase-III Chowk, Dabgari Garden, Khyber Bazaar, Qissa Khawani, and the bustling bazaars of Peshawar city.

Contractors were reported to transport beggars to these locations in vehicles every morning and pick them up at night.

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud expressed satisfaction with the progress of the operation and directed officials to expedite the arrest of the remaining 18 contractors.

He also emphasized providing adequate care and facilities for the beggars in custody, ensuring their rehabilitation.

This operation shed light on the organized networks behind professional begging and marked a significant step towards curbing exploitation in Peshawar.

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

8 minutes ago
 UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

8 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

9 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

9 minutes ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

9 minutes ago
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

9 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

9 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discus ..

Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..

10 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint stat ..

United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement

10 minutes ago
 MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Progr ..

MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme

10 minutes ago
 Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from F ..

Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 1

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan