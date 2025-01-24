Six Contractors Held In Crackdown On Begging Rackets
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) In a major crackdown on organized begging rackets, six contractors exploiting beggars were held on Friday from the provincial capital, while efforts were underway to apprehend 18 others.
The operation, part of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's public agenda, was led by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, with Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram overseeing on-ground actions.
According to an official statement, over 300 beggars, including women and children, had been taken into custody.
During the operation, the beggars revealed startling details about their exploitation.
Prime earning spots such as Peshawar Club Chowk, Pir Zakori Bridge, and Peshawar Saddar generate significant daily income, with each beggar reportedly handing over up to Rs 12,000 daily to contractors.
Other lucrative locations include transport terminals, University Road, Hayatabad Phase-III Chowk, Dabgari Garden, Khyber Bazaar, Qissa Khawani, and the bustling bazaars of Peshawar city.
Contractors were reported to transport beggars to these locations in vehicles every morning and pick them up at night.
Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud expressed satisfaction with the progress of the operation and directed officials to expedite the arrest of the remaining 18 contractors.
He also emphasized providing adequate care and facilities for the beggars in custody, ensuring their rehabilitation.
This operation shed light on the organized networks behind professional begging and marked a significant step towards curbing exploitation in Peshawar.
