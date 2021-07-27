Six cops killed, over 50 injured in firing along Assam-Mizoram border

Six police officers were killed and fifty others injured in the fresh violence that broke out at the disputed Assam-Mizoram border in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Six police officers were killed and fifty others injured in the fresh violence that broke out at the disputed Assam-Mizoram border in India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, there were reports of firing from the border area which lie over Assam's Cachar district and Mizoram's Kolasib district and attacks on government vehicles, reports said.

The violence took place two days after Indian Minister Amit Shah met all chief ministers of the northeast at Shillong. Mr Shah called chief ministers of both states and asked them to resolve the border issue, reports said.

The chief ministers of the two states had clashed on Twitter, and tagged Mr Shah in their posts. They tweeted a video of the violence where people armed with sticks can be seen.

Three Mizoram districts � Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit � share a 164.6 km long inter-state border with Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. There have been skirmishes at the disputed areas of the border for years, with the residents on both sides accusing each other of intrusion.