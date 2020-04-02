Six coronavirus cases confirmed in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as six coronavirus positive cases were confirmed on Thursday in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :As many as six coronavirus positive cases were confirmed on Thursday in Nawabshah.

Medical Superintendent (MS), Peoples Medical Hospital (PMH) Dr Saeeda Rasheed Baloch said that coronavirus test reports of 6 Tableeghi Jamaat members were received positive.

Dr Saeeda said they were shifted to PMH's isolation ward equipped with all necessary facilities.

Further details were being collected from the patients, she added.

The MS further informed that out of six corona patients three were foreigners, which include Abdullah from Yemen, Yasir Umer from Sudan, Muhammad Saeed, Muhammad Saad, Abdul Rehman and Mazhar Ali.

It is pertinent to mention that on information of suspected corona affected people at the Tableeghi Markaz on March 30,the markaz was converted into quarantine center where more than 200 persons were present at that time.